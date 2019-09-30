Penn Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS); As Bristol (BMY) Stock Declined, Birchview Capital LP Raised by $1.08 Million Its Stake

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 81,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 385,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 304,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.18M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

