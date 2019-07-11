Penn Capital Management Co Boosted Stake in Angiodynamics (ANGO); Maryland Capital Management Maintains Holding in Vf (VFC)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 14,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,182 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 194,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 64,031 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 102,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 51,026 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462. 12,552 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blair William & Il invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 2.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Washington Tru Bank & Trust owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc holds 0.03% or 40,468 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Co Of Vermont has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 949,152 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Sumitomo Life Insur has 12,653 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 122,815 shares. 2,720 are owned by Neumann Capital Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 122,774 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 25,271 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) owns 1,354 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 50,302 shares. Cincinnati Fincl accumulated 1.13 million shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares to 321,280 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 7,529 shares to 93,015 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 88,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

