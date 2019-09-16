Penn Capital Management Co Boosted Its Stake in Aqua America (WTR) by $2.32 Million; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Holding by $1.23 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 59,592 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 52,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 6.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 229.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 56,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The hedge fund held 81,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 24,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 1.17M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 18,967 shares to 156,431 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 73,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,905 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 6,950 shares to 5,920 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 49,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,062 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

