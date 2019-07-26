Peninsula Asset Management Raised Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $352,755 as Share Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Holder Intersect Capital Has Cut Its Position

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $33.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.55. About 4.52 million shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $141.59. About 13.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,115 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Intact Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 803 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Financial Gp has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 255 were reported by Strategic Financial Svcs. Lesa Sroufe invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 2.89% or 640,658 shares. Lifeplan Group Incorporated holds 30 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Limited Com reported 140 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,321 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 16,819 shares for 10.23% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,467 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Co reported 39,165 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Inc accumulated 146,750 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 108,554 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Dillon And Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 8,735 shares. 67,600 were reported by Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Co. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 661,645 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 63,583 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Dsc Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,931 shares. Tctc Holding Limited Liability Corp holds 549,976 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 35,087 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Scotia Cap invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey And Gibb Assocs stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weatherstone Mgmt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

