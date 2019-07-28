Peninsula Asset Management Lifted Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $352,755; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Trimmed Position by $72.23 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 715,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,568 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.71M, down from 998,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

