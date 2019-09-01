Peninsula Asset Management Increases Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT); Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Stake by $478,792; Shares Rose

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.63M for 19.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 380 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 163 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.46% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 232,810 shares. Essex Ser owns 1,022 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 25,344 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. Chilton Investment Co Ltd has 3,512 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 10,250 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 72,478 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,915 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Management Corp Nj holds 1,755 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Services Corp has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% or 16,424 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Mgmt holds 4,590 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Profit Mgmt Limited has 21,466 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 163,941 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Hbk LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,357 shares. Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 13,931 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd owns 135,422 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 679,848 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,721 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.46M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F invested in 114,204 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Canal Ins owns 132,000 shares or 5.29% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated holds 224,212 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Regions Fin has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 120,668 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 34,340 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.