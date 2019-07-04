Peninsula Asset Management Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Upped as Share Value Rose; As Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) Stock Price Rose, Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered by $790,160 Its Holding

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 413,472 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares to 23,826 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $431.99 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.