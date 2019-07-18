Peninsula Asset Management Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Increased by $352,755 as Share Value Rose; Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake by $645,568

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.31% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 11.14M shares traded or 141.49% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 20.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15 million are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Westover Capital Advsr Lc reported 0.22% stake. Amica Retiree Med holds 6,134 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loomis Sayles Company L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,206 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co owns 14.25 million shares. Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,314 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,976 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Com holds 1.2% or 97,512 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.17% or 42,253 shares. 8,461 were accumulated by Schaller Inv Group Inc Inc. 5,895 were reported by Ent Financial.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp invested in 67,872 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Burney Com reported 192,451 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership owns 431,562 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 4.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Iron Financial Limited Co owns 8,515 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 144,070 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 32.90 million shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.67 million shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,487 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,880 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited accumulated 3.13 million shares. Wade G W & reported 190,239 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 221,881 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser stated it has 39,062 shares.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.