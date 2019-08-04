Peninsula Asset Management Has Upped Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $352,755; Shares Rose; Hcp (HCP) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.28 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 41,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 423,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 465,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.86 million shares traded or 35.81% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger & Anderson invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Secs Inc reported 4,350 shares. Barometer Capital reported 110,950 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich Mgmt Communication reported 103,858 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,044 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,822 shares stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Associates has 4.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 115,063 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Guild Mgmt holds 11,680 shares. Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,104 shares. Moreover, Capital Int Ca has 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 97,564 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset L P.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 6,128 shares to 29,607 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.