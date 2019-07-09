Peninsula Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Fsi Group Trimmed Its Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 11.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 17.96M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 111,700 shares. Parsec Financial Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 418,367 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Company holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 109,573 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Com holds 5.55% or 45,215 shares. Scholtz & Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,009 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 24.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.50 million shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 559,545 shares stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,108 shares. Miles Capital, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,674 shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp invested 10.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Advisory Group reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital LP holds 0.37% or 66,054 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.08% or 14,321 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 1.02M shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Int Ca stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 101,788 shares. 10.91 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Sandler holds 484,000 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 34,303 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Family Firm has 13,175 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,502 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,917 shares. Altfest L J & reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Staley Advisers Inc invested in 7,467 shares. 1.06M were accumulated by Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Asset Advsr Limited Com holds 253,110 shares or 5.86% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability has invested 1.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.