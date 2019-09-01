Peninsula Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT); Redwood Capital Management Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $5.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 99,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 149,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1,013 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,175 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp Incorporated owns 162,672 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Dillon & Assoc owns 30,789 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. General Investors Communication stated it has 182,300 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Polaris Capital Management Lc has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 445,429 shares. Epoch Investment Prns owns 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 808,502 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 2,883 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer Inc has 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.23% or 576,377 shares. Iowa National Bank reported 56,792 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 4.50 million shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Lc owns 8,380 shares. 4,657 are held by Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares to 14.09M shares, valued at $250.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

