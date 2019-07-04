Penbrook Management Trimmed Chegg (CHGG) Position as Stock Value Declined; Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Stake Has Upped by Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 2818.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 41,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,047 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 32,769 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 776,250 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 79,513 shares to 929,485 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 896,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $8.45 million activity. $2.86M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Ltd holds 0.42% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 44,937 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 8,873 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 19,457 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 242,604 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 4,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 34,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Seatown Pte holds 0.29% or 64,271 shares in its portfolio. Myriad Asset Mngmt invested in 31,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd accumulated 2,440 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 239,913 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 25,842 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 22,345 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.46% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).