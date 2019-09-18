Penbrook Management Stake in Chegg (CHGG) Has Trimmed by $477,850; Greenwich Investment Management Stake in Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Has Boosted by $2.06 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 161.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 147,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 238,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 91,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 114,291 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 988,299 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Any Takers For This REIT Known As ACRE? – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Upsizes, Reduces the Cost and Extends the Reinvestment Period of Its Existing Securitization – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Update of Land Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 149,800 shares stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 24,721 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% or 721 shares in its portfolio. Bard Assocs stated it has 0.95% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 354,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares Trust holds 770 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 66,723 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 77,188 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 79,314 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 93,405 shares. State Street Corp reported 770,940 shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Boston Prns invested in 0.02% or 928,301 shares.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chegg to Acquire Online Skills-Based Learning Platform Thinkful to Help Students Accelerate their Path from Learning to Earning – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg Inc (CHGG) PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN Daniel Rosensweig Sold $6.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.