Penbrook Management Lowered Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Stake; Verition Fund Management Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position

Penbrook Management Llc decreased Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) stake by 46.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX)’s stock rose 97.55%. The Penbrook Management Llc holds 361,850 shares with $1.08M value, down from 675,750 last quarter. Orion Energy Sys Inc Com now has $82.23M valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 138,198 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 99.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 7,782 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 15,573 shares with $1.55M value, up from 7,791 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.73. About 1.94M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 0.61% above currents $98.73 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. Otten Anthony L. bought $9,734 worth of stock. On Friday, June 14 Altschaefl Michael W bought $14,360 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 5,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Orion Energy Systems has $400 highest and $400 lowest target. $4’s average target is 46.52% above currents $2.73 stock price. Orion Energy Systems had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.