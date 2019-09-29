Penbrook Management Lowered Its Holding in Chegg (CHGG) as Share Price Rose; Cyberark Software (CYBR) Holder American Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $10.93 Million

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 2.21M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 86,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 844,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.92 million, down from 930,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 508,883 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 12,662 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Ashford Mgmt holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 733,029 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 318,832 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 30 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 57,450 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Selkirk Mgmt Limited Company has invested 6.71% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hillsdale Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 2.81M shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc has invested 2.62% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

