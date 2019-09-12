Penbrook Management Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $477,850; Shares Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Parkwood Raised by $5.41 Million Its Position

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 486.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 4,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 675,996 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 1.38 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,079 shares to 31,325 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 3,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,848 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning has invested 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Family Mngmt Corp reported 1.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,418 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Crestwood Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 41,777 shares or 5.98% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory owns 2,765 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 174,355 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.1% or 261,777 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0.1% or 901,358 shares. Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.64% or 4,144 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 146,776 shares. Ca owns 44,530 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.37% or 11,661 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 985 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 69,873 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 138,098 shares. 178,667 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Partnership has invested 0.15% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Sylebra Cap Ltd holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 3.54 million shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,900 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 915,552 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 681,357 shares. Penn Capital stated it has 214,984 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 761,954 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Agf Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 100,000 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 173,803 shares.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.