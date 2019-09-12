Penbrook Management Has Upped Targa Res Com (TRGP) Holding; Fsb Bancorp (FSBC) Shorts Raised By 52.94%

Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) had an increase of 52.94% in short interest. FSBC’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 52.94% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Fsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s short sellers to cover FSBC’s short positions. The SI to Fsb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $17.07 lastly. It is up 7.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBC News: 23/04/2018 DJ FSB Bancorp Inc (New York), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBC)

Penbrook Management Llc increased Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) stake by 99.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penbrook Management Llc acquired 10,150 shares as Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Penbrook Management Llc holds 20,375 shares with $800,000 value, up from 10,225 last quarter. Targa Res Corp Com now has $9.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate clients in Monroe County, New York. The company has market cap of $33.13 million. The firm accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It currently has negative earnings. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources Corp has $60 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 22.28% above currents $39.46 stock price. Targa Resources Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 13. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. UBS maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability reported 103,905 shares. Jennison Associates Llc reported 2.04 million shares stake. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,628 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,503 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10,572 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Com reported 2.35% stake. 117,393 are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 20,896 shares stake. Axa reported 25,011 shares. Freestone Liability Com invested in 35,242 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 117,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 976,286 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 322,004 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).