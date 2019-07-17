Penbrook Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) as Stock Value Declined; Ensemble Capital Management Holds Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 1.50 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 942,207 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 279.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. 43,013 shares were sold by Schultz Nathan J., worth $1.59 million.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chegg Is A Long Term Winner Worth Buying On Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chegg’s Scaling Efforts In A Fragmented Industry Reveal Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Chegg Earnings: CHGG Stock Skyrockets on Q4 Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Chegg Stock: Boring Tech Stock Up 43% in 2019, Massive Gains Still Ahead – Profit Confidential” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gru invested in 0.95% or 123,900 shares. Daiwa Inc invested in 117,040 shares. Granahan Ma reported 444,315 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Driehaus Capital Management Lc has 106,436 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 960,799 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 163,622 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Limited reported 64,271 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 910,470 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 306,163 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.15% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Primecap Management Ca has 7.78M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Ltd has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,921 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.