Penbrook Management Has Trimmed Chegg (CHGG) Position by $329,840; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Wade G W & Lifted by $358,938 Its Position

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,083 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 66,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 2.19M shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 244,550 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,500 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 32,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 1.55M shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 29,587 shares. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 949,910 shares. Advisory Research holds 88,152 shares. De Burlo has 0.95% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 23.39M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP reported 89,600 shares. Redwood Investments Lc has 1.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 366,509 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nicholas Investment LP reported 293,331 shares stake. Hood River Mngmt Limited stated it has 946,986 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Co Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 87,857 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J also sold $2.86M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, January 31.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,321 shares to 13,256 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,355 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392.