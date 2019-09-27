Penbrook Management Has Raised Stake in Targa Res Com (TRGP); Visa (V) Holder Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 698,831 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 832,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 billion, down from 14.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.08. About 3.50 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26,298 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 112,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Co owns 54,464 shares for 5.4% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 37,259 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15.21M shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 21,110 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 227,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 5,175 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested in 7,870 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 19,242 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Ltd Liability Corp, a Maine-based fund reported 1,558 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investment Of Virginia Lc holds 1% or 24,030 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd stated it has 1.69 million shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 452 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com reported 123,700 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.26 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 50,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.05% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 41,000 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 1.14M shares. Castleark Management Lc owns 20,880 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 156,006 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.62M shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Monetary Management Gp invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ares Mngmt Limited Company invested in 51,887 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gould Asset Ca has 0.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,573 shares. Reaves W H & Co accumulated 271,647 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,104 shares.