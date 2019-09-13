Penbrook Management Has Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $477,850; Stock Value Rose; As Kbr (KBR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 2.65M shares traded or 58.66% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 161,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 528,022 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17 million, up from 366,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 772,269 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KBR GETS PRE-FEED CONTRACT FOR INPEX LNG PROJECT IN INDONESIA; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – KBR INC – AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.35 TO $1.45; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES IN AND OUTSIDE OF U.S; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99 million and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 44,408 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 112,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,555 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

