Penbrook Management Has Cut Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Stake By $627,800; Trustco Bank N Y Has 1.66 Sentiment

Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 73 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 44 reduced and sold holdings in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 60.03 million shares, up from 59.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Trustco Bank Corp N Y in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 53 New Position: 20.

Penbrook Management Llc decreased Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) stake by 46.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX)’s stock rose 97.55%. The Penbrook Management Llc holds 361,850 shares with $1.08M value, down from 675,750 last quarter. Orion Energy Sys Inc Com now has $84.94 million valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 55,394 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Orion Energy Systems has $400 highest and $400 lowest target. $4’s average target is 41.84% above currents $2.82 stock price. Orion Energy Systems had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Blackrock holds 0% or 156,609 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 302,565 shares. Geode Cap Lc invested in 0% or 153,461 shares. Moreover, Eam Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 327,813 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 66,300 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 361,850 shares. Bailard holds 30,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Management has invested 1.34% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 0% invested in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) for 17,328 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 53,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0% or 20,100 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $52,753 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $14,360 was made by Altschaefl Michael W on Friday, June 14. Otten Anthony L. had bought 3,500 shares worth $9,734.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 130,713 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) has declined 10.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN

Trustco Bank Corp N Y holds 0.62% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY for 70,259 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 1.04 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 40,295 shares. The New York-based Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,942 activity.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding firm for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $795.15 million. The firm is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.