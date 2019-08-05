Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Chegg (CHGG) Position; Ebix (EBIX) Shorts Raised By 0.74%

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. EBIX’s SI was 8.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 8.02M shares previously. With 319,800 avg volume, 25 days are for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s short sellers to cover EBIX’s short positions. The SI to Ebix Inc’s float is 35.73%. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 316,992 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

Penbrook Management Llc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 10.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Penbrook Management Llc holds 75,875 shares with $2.89M value, down from 84,555 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 1.01M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg has $40 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is -13.99% below currents $44.76 stock price. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 8.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. 43,013 shares valued at $1.59 million were sold by Schultz Nathan J. on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 882,701 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 52,544 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 11,942 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 1,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 162,730 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 121,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 32,034 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 2.12M shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 87,857 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co owns 3,100 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Pnc Finance Service Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 50,840 are owned by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Ebix, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 44 shares. 4,467 were accumulated by Creative Planning. 98,853 were reported by Portolan Management Limited Liability Co. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 19,403 shares. Ashford Mngmt holds 467,276 shares. Millrace Asset Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,070 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 2,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 5,647 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,675 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 255,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 100 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 36,130 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 6,320 shares. Ameriprise holds 145,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty insurance.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, February 25. Maxim Group maintained Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ebix Hosts Q2 Investor Call Thursday, August 8th at 11:00 am ET – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ebix and Yatra to Host July 19 Conference Call to Discuss Ebix’s Acquisition of Yatra Online – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Is Booming In All But The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.