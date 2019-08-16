Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $329,840; Stock Value Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 1.30M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 227.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 23,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 33,770 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 10,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,414 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

