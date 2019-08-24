Penbrook Management Decreased Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) by $329,840; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Qv Investors Trimmed Stake by $18.01 Million as Shares Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.16M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chegg, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chegg appoints Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 16,390 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 198,211 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 12,242 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Strs Ohio invested in 15,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 5,284 shares. Driehaus Capital reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 10,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century Inc holds 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 238,616 shares. Synovus Financial Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 682 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 1.76% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Investec Asset Management Limited holds 1.02% or 252,291 shares. 179,462 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.55% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legacy Private holds 262 shares. D E Shaw & Com, New York-based fund reported 56,095 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,641 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research invested in 0.02% or 4,083 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,149 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 11,815 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Asset Llp has 0.69% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Utah Retirement System owns 4,711 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone 2nd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 2.6%; EPS Increases 10.7% to $11.49 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 25, 2019.