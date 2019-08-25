Penantpark Invt (PNNT) Holder Ares Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Grs Advisors Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 947,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 246,707 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Barnett & Company has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 1,200 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 34,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 338,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 516,608 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Products Partners Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 31,448 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Susquehanna Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Aperio Gp Lc has 78,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Com owns 98,816 shares. 1,285 were reported by First Hawaiian State Bank. Parametric Port holds 170,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Family Investments accumulated 1.03M shares or 1.79% of the stock.

