Penantpark Invt (PNNT) Holder Ares Management Has Cut Its Stake by $5.68 Million as Shares Declined; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Upped Position

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 947,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.07 million market cap company. It closed at $6.36 lastly. It is down 7.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 645,018 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.70M for 8.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com holds 0% or 775 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com owns 205,954 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Moors Cabot invested in 14,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Shelton Mgmt invested in 214 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 31,448 were reported by Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 68,461 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 273,296 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares. Mckinley Cap Delaware reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 17,901 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 83,850 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $203,142 activity.

