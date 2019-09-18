Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holder Ares Management Trimmed Its Stake; Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 8,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 467,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.66 million, down from 476,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 7.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 54,248 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, down from 263,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 28,715 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys holds 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.43M shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability holds 42,168 shares. C Grp Inc Hldgs A S has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 57.45 million shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 2.64 million shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Com holds 0.59% or 2.07M shares. 2.72 million are owned by Factory Mutual Insur. Spirit Of America Corp New York invested in 0.67% or 33,409 shares. 470,509 were accumulated by Bluestein R H & Co. Mcgowan Grp Asset Inc, Texas-based fund reported 5,235 shares. Altimeter Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 1.01M shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Lynch Assocs In has 6.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 151,381 shares. Winfield Assocs, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,704 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41,166 shares to 335,693 shares, valued at $28.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of stock or 8,200 shares. Shares for $285,408 were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 161,043 shares. Yakira Capital Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 54,334 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,190 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd has 54,248 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 157,156 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co reported 1 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,923 shares. Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md, Maryland-based fund reported 208,296 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp Inc owns 93,655 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 355,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 1,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 13,064 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il holds 95,954 shares.

