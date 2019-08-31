Pembroke Management LTD Upped Its Stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) as Valuation Declined; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Increased by $615,342 as Shares Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,664 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 260,006 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,010 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

