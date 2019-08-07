Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Stake; Presidio (PSDO) Shorts Up By 10.64%

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Vocera Communicati (VCRA) stake by 12.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as Vocera Communicati (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 207,700 shares with $6.57 million value, down from 236,300 last quarter. Vocera Communicati now has $819.78M valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 421,571 shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) had an increase of 10.64% in short interest. PSDO's SI was 2.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.64% from 1.87M shares previously. With 293,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)'s short sellers to cover PSDO's short positions. The SI to Presidio Inc's float is 4.42%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 149,116 shares traded. Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) has risen 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology solutions to the middle market in North America. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It has a 30.35 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 131.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. Carlen Douglas Alan also sold $60,317 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Friday, February 15. Spencer Justin sold $151,550 worth of stock.

