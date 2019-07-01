Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Premier (PINC) as Stock Value Rose; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Position by $4.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 122,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 431,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 154,571 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 273.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 384,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 525,010 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 140,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 1.70M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 15,555 shares to 264,194 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,191 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. Hargraves David Alfred sold $416,918 worth of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) on Wednesday, January 16. Anderson Leigh sold $455,240 worth of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) on Wednesday, January 16.