Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed By $4.15 Million Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Range Res (RRC) Holding By $5.02 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 39.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 456,400 shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 1.60M shares with $18.01 million value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) stake by 18.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as Paycom Software (PAYC)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 96,271 shares with $18.21M value, down from 118,221 last quarter. Paycom Software now has $13.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 347,416 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $218,924 was made by GRAY STEVEN D on Friday, March 1. FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock or 11,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Range Resources had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 7 by TD Securities. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Wednesday, February 6 report. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.