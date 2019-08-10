Pembroke Management LTD Stake in Trex Co (TREX) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Price Rose While Continental Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 187,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 178,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 350,960 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 321.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 160,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 210,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 463,140 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,316 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 16,665 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 177,895 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 22 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). World Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Raymond James Assoc holds 53,649 shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc reported 1,272 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 46,187 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 678,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,030 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm. 100 are held by Burt Wealth. Osterweis Capital Mgmt reported 75,845 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio.

