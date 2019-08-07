Pembroke Management LTD Stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shares Rose While Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Stake by $17.63 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 114,603 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 30,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 109,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 140,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Monolithic Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $146.53. About 41,244 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 17.39 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd has 4,250 shares. Paragon Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 39 shares. Kistler has 505 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 43,125 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 525,932 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 5.57M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De reported 837,262 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 47,578 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 59,748 shares. Centerbridge Prtnrs Lp holds 18.74% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. 4.24M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. 37,463 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 15,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $32.15 million activity. 72,851 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares with value of $9.52M were sold by Hsing Michael. Sciammas Maurice also sold $3.01M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Blegen Theodore sold $1.65M worth of stock. Xiao Deming had sold 21,308 shares worth $2.78M.

