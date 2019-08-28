Pembroke Management LTD Raised Stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by $5.06 Million; Amg National Trust Bank Lowered General Elec Co (GE) Position by $958,770; Valuation Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 104,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 69,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 11,822 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 106,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 132,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.20B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. It is down 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 45,036 shares. Tekla Ltd Liability Company reported 10,640 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 93,080 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,399 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 79,999 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,926 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt stated it has 89,539 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. 678,997 are owned by Lord Abbett Communication Lc. 1,680 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 57,611 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 215,125 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership reported 3,624 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 8 shares. 1492 Cap Llc has 5,561 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc holds 4,512 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,822 shares to 187,555 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,409 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 2,375 shares to 146,454 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (RWX) by 39,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.