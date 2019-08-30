Pembroke Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Trex Co (TREX) as Valuation Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 187,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 178,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 230,709 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $281.34. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 7,434 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 10,053 shares. Axiom Ltd Com De stated it has 66,670 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 21,927 were accumulated by Ameritas Partners Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 174,343 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 1.12 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 40 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,292 shares. 14,830 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.27 million shares. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.07% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Burt Wealth accumulated 100 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 50,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,836 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 10.78M shares stake. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 1.57% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,925 shares. 130 were reported by Plante Moran Advisors. Homrich & Berg invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 105,845 shares. Brinker holds 2,836 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 47 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Family Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fil Limited accumulated 119,617 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.06% or 129,146 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15,350 shares.

