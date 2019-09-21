Pembroke Management LTD Raised Genpact Limited (G) Stake by $3.44 Million; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gratia Capital Lowered Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 90,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 390,480 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87M, up from 300,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 1.59M shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 298,542 shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sterling Capital Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 38,299 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 345 shares or 0% of the stock. Canandaigua Bank And Tru owns 8,930 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 8,599 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group accumulated 864,619 shares. 4,420 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Blackrock holds 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 10.57 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 9,399 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 198,808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank holds 901 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 157,975 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software by 43,163 shares to 556,400 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 415,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,863 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.43M for 8.62 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.