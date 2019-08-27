Pembroke Management LTD Position in Collectors Universe (CLCT) Has Increased by $478,329; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Upped by $66.20 Million Its Holding

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Collectors Universe (CLCT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 28,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.21% . The institutional investor held 138,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Collectors Universe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 22,686 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.87 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 726,863 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) or 12,514 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 393 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 53,834 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested in 132,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Bard Assocs invested in 15,275 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Inc reported 119,400 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 73,583 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). First Trust Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 71,388 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,505 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 92 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 300 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares to 109,261 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,700 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03M shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,500 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 38,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian LP has invested 64.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Grp Limited Company Ma holds 24.50 million shares. 5.74M are held by Eminence Capital Limited Partnership. First Wilshire Secs Management Inc reported 1.04% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0% or 25,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 410,282 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Rbf Cap Lc has 535,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 16,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hound Ptnrs Limited Com reported 4.85 million shares.

