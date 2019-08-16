Pembroke Management LTD Maintains Position in Installed Building (IBP); Greenleaf Trust Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $459,563; Share Price Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building (IBP) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 38,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 548,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, up from 509,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Installed Building for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 111,579 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 20/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Installed Building Products; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 41,970 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.04% or 149,192 shares. Ally Fincl Inc invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Capital Limited Liability owns 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 222,075 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.02% or 30,630 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 1.65 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 51,121 shares. 1.12M are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 11,035 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 6,348 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Communication Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,111 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.16% or 185,044 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,569 shares to 22,849 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 5,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,409 shares, and cut its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Financial has 0.1% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 811,328 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.01% or 21,196 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 22,825 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 57,159 shares. Principal Finance Gp owns 168,281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 80,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 501,440 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Element Cap Mgmt reported 5,873 shares. Amer Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Scout Inc accumulated 79,485 shares. Moreover, Gmt Corporation has 0.79% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 493,572 shares.

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Executive VP & CFO Michael Thomas Miller Sold $1. … – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Vendingmarketwatch.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader – VendingMarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Columbus-based Installed Building Products became a billion-dollar business in 2017 – Columbus Business First” published on March 02, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Water-Tite Solution, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2018.