Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $707,450; Share Price Rose; Lennox International (LII) Valuation Declined While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Its Holding

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $240.4. About 263,155 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 467,823 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.71 million, down from 481,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 341,855 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gildan Activewear declares $0.134 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gildan Activewear Stock Jumped 10% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.14M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 27,000 shares to 288,409 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 44,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lennox International appoints Sherry L. Buck to board of directors – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, General Dynamics, GW Pharma And More – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox International, Inc. (LII) CEO Todd Bluedorn on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,932 shares. 11,740 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Etrade Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). The Australia-based Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 10,293 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp reported 3,485 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And has 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,354 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp holds 0.03% or 28,958 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated stated it has 812 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has 0.33% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 605 shares.