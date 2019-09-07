Pembroke Management LTD Lifted Position in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) as Market Valuation Declined; Capital Counsel Holding In Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Was Has Raised

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.05M shares traded or 194.12% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 360,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.39 million, up from 357,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mngmt has invested 1.9% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 3,926 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 570 shares. Capital Interest Ca holds 12,623 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 73,977 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montecito Bancorporation owns 0.63% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,529 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt invested in 3% or 29,199 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Exchange Capital holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,959 shares. First Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 234,893 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.36% or 6,680 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 350 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,700 shares, and cut its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX).

