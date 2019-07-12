Pembroke Management LTD Lifted Collectors Universe (CLCT) Position; RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (RNSDF) Shorts Up By 2.44%

RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) had an increase of 2.44% in short interest. RNSDF’s SI was 528,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.44% from 515,900 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 230 days are for RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)’s short sellers to cover RNSDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.81% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 8,113 shares traded or 645.68% up from the average. Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Collectors Universe (CLCT) stake by 25.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 28,137 shares as Collectors Universe (CLCT)’s stock rose 39.55%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 138,337 shares with $2.42M value, up from 110,200 last quarter. Collectors Universe now has $206.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 186,819 shares traded or 127.61% up from the average. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 34.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 20/03/2018 – CFPB to Work With FTC on Policing Debt Collectors; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS; 22/03/2018 – FTC: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buyin; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,100 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 60,913 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 8,263 shares. Invesco stated it has 17,459 shares. 20,664 are owned by Amica Retiree. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 12,514 shares. 60,560 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 393 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,414 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 56,499 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 10,527 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.11% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). 14,465 were reported by First Tru Advisors L P. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 132,366 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 16,400 shares to 911,028 valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Petiq Inc stake by 129,250 shares and now owns 505,400 shares. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) was reduced too.