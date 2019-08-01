Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holding in Cra International (CRAI); Blair William & Company Has Trimmed Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stake by $372,048; Share Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 89,925 shares traded or 29.27% up from the average. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI)

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 3,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 6,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 385,833 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44 million for 45.36 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 75,811 shares to 299,787 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 11,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 4,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 3,116 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 12,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc owns 0.12% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 119,397 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 4,779 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 1.92% or 166,785 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,531 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors invested in 6,473 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 22,250 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 345,374 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 11 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). United Automobile Association reported 55,651 shares stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 232,582 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,700 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 0% or 14,767 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 2,290 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Hillsdale Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Pnc Svcs Gp Inc owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,200 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc has 0.06% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 36,051 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 28,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 3,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 121,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 7,850 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited reported 47,414 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated stated it has 707 shares.