Pembroke Management LTD Increased Stake in Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) by $1.52 Million; Broadridge (BR) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Raised Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 53,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 316,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 263,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 178,619 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 58,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 293,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 234,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 90,536 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Capital Gp Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 50,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 120,294 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 12,747 shares. Gp stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.32 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 91 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 844,417 shares. 9,572 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 466 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 71,273 shares. 42,826 are owned by Brown Advisory. Cortina Asset Mngmt owns 204,808 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Seacoast Bank exec explains 5 factors affecting First Green Bank acquisition, plus banking trends – Orlando Business Journal” on September 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Seacoast Bank makes several C-level shifts in Florida – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade Desk (TTD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0% or 185 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 136,031 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,382 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 165,983 shares. 14,805 are held by First Citizens Bank & Trust And Company. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Colony Gp Ltd Company reported 65,715 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Personal Services accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital stated it has 131,112 shares. 1,458 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Gam Ag accumulated 0.03% or 6,167 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Com by 80,678 shares to 307,986 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,505 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM).