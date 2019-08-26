Pembroke Management LTD Increased Installed Building (IBP) Stake; Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 15 trimmed and sold positions in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.33 million shares, up from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Installed Building (IBP) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 38,869 shares as Installed Building (IBP)’s stock rose 10.01%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 548,245 shares with $26.59M value, up from 509,376 last quarter. Installed Building now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.83% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 285,935 shares traded or 69.30% up from the average. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Installed Building Products; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Installed Building Products Inc Outlook To Pos; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 44,941 shares traded or 89.54% up from the average. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 5.23 million shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 353,923 shares. The Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Management Inc has invested 1.18% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.84 million shares.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. The company has market cap of $231.49 million. Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

More notable recent Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Let’s Think About Japan’s Small Caps – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.5515 Ordinary Income Distribution, $0.0878 Short-Term Capital Gains Distribution, and $1.2372 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2017. More interesting news about Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “These 15 Closed-End Funds Are Consistent Market Beaters – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “These 15 Closed-End Funds Are Consistent Market Beaters – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 30,752 shares to 109,261 valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Petiq Inc stake by 129,250 shares and now owns 505,400 shares. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Installed Building Products has $5400 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is -9.30% below currents $55.79 stock price. Installed Building Products had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Installed Building Products Announces Acquisition of Therm-Con, LLC and Foamtech, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Installed Building Products, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IBP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.23 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 21,907 shares stake. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Aperio Limited Com owns 7,394 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bancorp & has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). 35,408 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. Invesco Ltd stated it has 49,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Lc reported 28,273 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Spruce House Invest Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2.80M shares or 4.99% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.02% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 21,196 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 95 shares.