Pembroke Management LTD Increased Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holding By $534,752; CF Industries Holdings (CF) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 16,711 shares as Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY)'s stock rose 17.99%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 914,976 shares with $29.64 million value, up from 898,265 last quarter. Hms Holdings Corp now has $3.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 311,587 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 149 funds started new or increased holdings, while 211 sold and reduced stock positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 194.15 million shares, down from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 169 Increased: 95 New Position: 54.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 44.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.90 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 25.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 32.07% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 377,500 shares or 11.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 4.03% invested in the company for 939,191 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 3.06% in the stock. Eminence Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.51 million shares.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 30.15% above currents $36.88 stock price. HMS Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”.

