Pembroke Management LTD Increased By $4.11 Million Its Cra International (CRAI) Holding; Shorts at Keycorp (KEY) Lowered By 1.74%

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Cra International (CRAI) stake by 59.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 82,121 shares as Cra International (CRAI)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 220,950 shares with $11.17M value, up from 138,829 last quarter. Cra International now has $307.24 million valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 58,491 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. KEY’s SI was 12.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 12.49 million shares previously. With 13.65M avg volume, 1 days are for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s short sellers to cover KEY’s short positions. The SI to Keycorp’s float is 1.21%. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 7.30 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased Mongodb Inc stake by 18,300 shares to 85,316 valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 125,525 shares and now owns 261,409 shares. J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp has $1900 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 0.34% above currents $17.61 stock price. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, February 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by BMO Capital Markets.