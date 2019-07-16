Pembroke Management LTD Increased By $1.98 Million Its Westport Fuel System (WPRT) Stake; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised By $346,460 Its Nautilus (NLS) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Nautilus Inc (NLS) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 69,292 shares as Nautilus Inc (NLS)’s stock declined 54.88%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 471,630 shares with $2.62M value, up from 402,338 last quarter. Nautilus Inc now has $48.66M valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 858,397 shares traded or 64.01% up from the average. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS GETS ADDED BRIDGE LOANS

Pembroke Management Ltd increased Westport Fuel System (WPRT) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pembroke Management Ltd acquired 989,800 shares as Westport Fuel System (WPRT)’s stock rose 96.24%. The Pembroke Management Ltd holds 5.85 million shares with $12.17M value, up from 4.86 million last quarter. Westport Fuel System now has $398.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 448,213 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 706,745 were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 12,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 10,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). 4.68M were accumulated by Blackrock. Punch & Associate Inv Management reported 932,359 shares. Vanguard Group has 1.61 million shares. Amer Gp reported 22,152 shares. 22,740 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 53,000 shares. 29,846 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Kennedy has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). 171 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust. Charles Schwab Management reported 143,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,779 activity. On Thursday, May 30 JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $14,973 were bought by BOLIO WAYNE M on Tuesday, May 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 4. Lake Street maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by FBR Capital. SunTrust maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Friday, January 18 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Fisher Asset Llc invested in 0% or 16,289 shares. 4,504 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% or 400 shares. Trellus Management Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 390,000 shares. Pnc Serv Gru Incorporated reported 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Paradigm Mngmt New York reported 1.16 million shares stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 1,118 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested in 9,467 shares. D E Shaw & reported 159,316 shares. G2 Investment Prtn Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 200,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 135,054 shares. Grace White Ny has invested 0.76% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).