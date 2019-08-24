Pembroke Management LTD Holds Stake in Liveperson (LPSN); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Iconiq Capital Has Cut Position by $15.89 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 1.06 million shares traded or 50.99% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 129,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 27,020 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 20,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 23,866 shares. Proshare Advsr invested in 0% or 8,100 shares. Gp One Trading LP reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 53,678 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 65,575 shares in its portfolio. G2 Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% or 115,049 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 26,552 shares. 4,114 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Hbk Investments LP owns 71,800 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 44,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.