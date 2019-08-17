Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 495,356 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB)

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 295,683 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,316 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.